Imran Khan 's Indictment Deferred Again In Thoshakhana Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 07, 2023 | 02:51 PM

Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshakhana case

The PTI Chairman could not turn up before the court, citing health issues.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2023) A localcourt on Tuesday postponed the indictment of former prime minister Imran Khan in Toshakhana case after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief did not turn up before the court.

The counsel representing the PTI Chairman told the court that Khan had some health issues.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the case. The PTI chief filed a fresh petition in the court seeking exemption from personal appearance.

The judge directed the legal team of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to provide attested copies of the evidence and complaint.

The court will announce the new date for the framing of charges.

The PTI chairman is recuperating from wounds he sustained in a gun attack on November 3 during a rally.

The judge asked the PTI lawyer about the surety bonds. To this, he informed the court that they had submitted the bonds a day earlier.

"How can we frame charges if exemption pleas are filed again and again?" the judge asked.

Imran Khan's lawyer, Barrister Ali Zafar, argued that they had not been provided attested copies of the evidence and complaint.

At this, ECP's lawyer said that they had provided the said documents in front of the court. However, the judge directed the lawyer to ensure that all the required material is provided to the defence.

During the proceedings, the ECP lawyer asked, "Why did Imran Khan not appear before the court?"

"We have seen him dancing on the container."

At this, Zafar warned the ECP representative from making such statements.

He also requested the court to fix any date after February 15 for an appearance.

"Give us a date when Imran Khan will appear" the judge inquired.

"He will come if he is able to," the counsel responded.

The ECP had filed the reference last year in November, praying the court to proceed against the PTI chief under criminal law for allegedly misleading officials about the gifts he received from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as prime minister.

The ECP had asked that the PTI chief be convicted for the offences mentioned under sections 167 (corrupt practice) and 173 (making or publishing a false statement or declaration) of the Elections Act 2017.

It added that as per the record, the state gifts were purchased from the Toshakhana for Rs21.5 million on the basis of their assessed value, while they were valued at around Rs108 million.

On January 31, the judge had directed the PTI chairman to submit surety bonds of Rs20,000 to ensure his appearance today for indictment in the case.

