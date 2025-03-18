Imran Khan Says Afghanistan Should Not Be Made Enemy
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 18, 2025 | 07:30 PM
PTI founder while addressing state authorities asks “why are you unnecessarily engaging in conflict with your Muslim brother, vows to continue his struggle for rule of law, justice in Pakistan
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2025) Former Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan said that the terrorism had reached its lowest point by 2021 but started increasing again in 2022.
Imran Khan emphasized that Afghanistan is not Pakistan’s enemy and urged against making it one.
"Why are you unnecessarily engaging in conflict with your Muslim brothers?” he was quoted as saying by his sister Aleema Khan during their meeting at Adiala jail. Aleema Khan was speaking to the reporters outside the Adiala jail on Tuesday.
However, they were only granted a 30-minute meeting. In protest, they extended their meeting to 45 minutes.
She further stated that the PTI founder complained about being denied access to newspapers and television, leaving him uninformed. "We informed him about the APC (All Parties Conference), and he responded by saying that this was precisely why his access to news had been cut off," she added.
Imran Khan asserted that no party member could attend the APC without his permission.
Aleema Khan also disclosed that he was not allowed to speak to his children over the phone, nor was he given a medical check-up by his personal doctor. She said, “The court had permitted Dr. Samina Niazi to examine his dental health, but they are making things difficult in every possible way,”.
She compared the situation to the past, saying that, “When Pervez Musharraf imprisoned Nawaz Sharif, he did not imprison Kulsoom Nawaz.
But in Imran Khan’s case, his wife has also been jailed to exert pressure on him,”.
Imran Khan reaffirmed his commitment to national sovereignty, freedom, the rule of law and standing against oppression.
“If they are keeping me in prison for these principles, I am ready. If they think their tactics will break me, they are mistaken. No matter what they do, I will not abandon my principles,” he said.
The PTI founder criticized the judicial system, saying that the cases against him were being delayed and meetings were being restricted.
He said, “Right now, no law is functioning in Pakistan. We all know whose will is being imposed. Everyone is aware that Pakistan has changed, and we are standing firm,”.
Imran Khan urged Pakistanis to pray for the country’s security and sovereignty, saying that the PTI would only participate in the National Security Committee with his permission.
Imran Khan reiterated his stance on terrorism, saying that “If you analyze the data, you will see that terrorism had significantly decreased by 2021 but started rising again in 2022. Afghanistan is not our enemy; do not try to make it one. Why are you unnecessarily picking fights with your Muslim brothers?,”.
