Imran Khan Says Everything He Brought From Toshakhana Is On Record

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 19, 2022 | 05:47 PM

Former Prime Minister says if anyone has any evidence of corruption against him he should come up.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Monday said that the incumbent government led by PM Shehbaz Sharif was trying to shut down the cases of corruption against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The former PM said that the recent transfers and posting in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) indicated towards engineering done by Shehbaz Sharif to shut corruption cases against him and his elder brother Nawaz Sharif.

Talking about allegations of taking gifts from Toshakhana and selling the same, the former PM said that whatever he bought from Toshakhana was on the record and if anyone had any evidence against him should come up.

Imran Khan said, “I thank God, that in three years (of rule), all they have got against me is this toshakhana gift scandal, which is already on record,”.

The PTI Chairman said he was well within his right to buy the gifts from Toshakhana under the law and he in fact changed the rules and made it mandatory for the officials to pay at least 50 percent of the value of the gift which was 25 percent in the past.

When asked about corruption allegations against her wife’s friend Farhat Shehzadi (Farah Khan), Imran Khan said Farah Khan had no official position or ministry so she could not exert that much influence upon the government or bureaucracy.

Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N vice-president, had alleged that Farah Khan, a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi, received huge money for transfer and posting of officers. Maryam had called her the mother of all scandals.

Imran Khan said filing reference against Justice Faez Isa was a mistake and his government should have exercised restraint rather than going into direct confrontation with judiciary.

Khan, however, said that the reference was filed by the then law ministry and he had “no personal enmity” with anyone.

He stated that his government was toppled through a foreign conspiracy with the help of local abettors when the PTI government was about to put the country on the right track”.

Imran Khan maintained that no PM will be able to withstand the US pressure if this “foreign conspiracy is allowed to succeed.

