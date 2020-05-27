UrduPoint.com
Imran Khan Says 'fascist Modi Government' In India Threat To Regional Peace

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 01:40 PM

Imran Khan says 'fascist Modi government' in India threat to regional peace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the "fascist Modi government" in India had become a threat to neighbouring States, putting region's peace in danger.

"The Hindutva Supremacist Modi Govt with its arrogant expansionist policies, akin to Nazi's Lebensraum (Living Space), is becoming a threat to India's neighbours," the prime minister said in a tweet giving reference of Hitler's policies justifying the German expansion in Europe based on racism.

Imran Khan said India was a threat to Pakistan in shape of false flag operation, while other neighbours including Bangladesh faced the threat through Citizenship Act and Nepal and China through border disputes.

The prime minister said minorities in India were also under threat after being relegated to second class citizens.

Imran Khan mentioned that India after illegal annexation of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were subject to committing a war crime under 4th Geneva Convention and now also for laying claim to Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

