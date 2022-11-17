Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI Chairman while talking to an international TV says that “They wanted to clear the way and therefore, they wanted to eliminate me. So I think there is threat, still,”.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has expressed apprehension that he could be attacked again in the near future

Imran Khan who survived Nov 3 assassination attempt in Wazirabad, is convinced that the recent attack was a planned assassination plot. He has said that this plot was hatched by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

He has expressed these words while talking to an international tv.

The PTI chief was injured during a gun attack while leading the party’s long march in Punjab’s Wazirabad on November 3 while a PTI supporter, Moazzam Nawaz, was killed in the incident while 14 others, including Senator Faisal Javed were wounded.

Khan claimed that the suspect arrested was merely a decoy and that there was another gunman at the rally in the eastern city of Wazirabad. He stated that he only trusted the chief justice to conduct an independent investigation, pointing that any other probe would be sabotaged by the interior minister.

Imran Khan was of the view that he feared further attempts on his life but vowed to rejoin the anti-government march, adding that he would take “more precautions”.

He vowed to carry on regardless of the risks insisting that the protest march would remain peaceful, adding that the incumbent rulers felt threatened by the increasing popularity of his party ahead of the next elections in the country.

“They wanted to clear the way and get rid of me. So, I think that there is a threat, still,” said the former PM.

He also denied having backtracked on his claim that he was toppled as part of a US conspiracy, adding that there was indeed evidence that the US administration wanted to oust him. Imran Khan, however, said that he didn’t want to go against the interests of the people of Pakistan by antagonising a superpower.