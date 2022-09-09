UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Says He Had No Prior Info About Arrest Of 'handcuffed' Siddiqui

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2022 | 08:39 PM

Imran Khan says he had no prior info about arrest of 'handcuffed' Siddiqui

Former prime minister Imran Khan has said that he had no prior information of the arrest and handcuffing of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Former prime minister Imran Khan has said that he had no prior information of the arrest and handcuffing of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui.

He rather came to know about the picking up of the senator next next day through the media, he said while talking to newsmen outside the Islamabad High Court on Thursday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman said it was an unfortunate incident. It should not have been happened with an intellectual person like Irfan Siddiqui.

A commission should be constituted to ascertain the facts and bring the responsible to task, he added.

He said during many such incidents happened which brought disrepute to his government though it had nothing to do with them. He cited the kidnapping of journalist Matiullah Jan.

Those involved in such "criminal acts" should be dealt with in accordance with the constitution and law, he reiterated.

