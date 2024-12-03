Imran Khan Says He Has One Last Card To Play Yet
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 03, 2024 | 05:47 PM
PTI founder says his health is perfectly fine and he was confined for 50 hours while newspapers and TV access was revoked
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he had one last card which he did not play yet.
“We will take the D-Chowk tragedy to the Supreme Court and the international organizations,” said Imran Kahn during his meeting with his sister Aleema Khan at Adiala jail on Tuesday.
Aleema Khan said that there would be no forgiveness for why the shots were fired.
She said, “I failed to stop people. Bushra Bibi led the efforts but the rest of the leadership should have stepped forward as well,”.
She stated that Imran Khan was in shock over the D-chowk incident and that he directed that the first FIR should be filed against Mohsin Naqvi (Interior Minister) and Shehbaz Sharif (PM).
Aleema Khan said that there were rumors that the founder was being poisoned or that his mental health was deteriorating.
“During our meeting, he assured me, ‘My health is perfectly fine.’ He was confined for 50 hours, and access to newspapers and tv has been revoked,” she revealed while talking to the reporters outside Adiala jail.
Aleema also revealed that Imran Khan was deeply shaken upon being informed about the Islamabad tragedy.
“He was told that 12 bodies have surfaced so far, but many people remain missing or imprisoned.
The families are desperately searching for their loved ones, and several bodies are still unaccounted for,” she said, adding that Imran Khan directed that the visit the hospitals and investigate.
However, it was explained to him that anyone visiting hospitals was being detained.
She said, “Our people were exercising their constitutional rights. It was a cruel act—calling people in broad daylight and having snipers fire at them, followed by a nighttime raid with an entire brigade,”.
Comparing the situation to past operations, Imran Khan said ,”This is akin to the Lal Masjid and Akbar Bugti operations. Such actions only fueled anger before, and they will again now. People were already enraged over the events of May 9 and the suppression of their rights on February 8. Now this oppression has further ignited their fury,”.
Aleema recounted the D-Chowk firing incident: “When snipers opened fire, bodies were lying on the ground. We had urged the leadership to use the containers to instruct protesters to step back. No one had imagined that the bullets would be fired here. I was shouting at people to move back because shots were being fired, but they kept moving forward. The question remains—why were shots fired at all?”.
