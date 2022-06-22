UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Says He Is Not Anti-American

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2022 | 11:57 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday dispelled the notion that he was anti-American, saying he was a strong proponent of having good relations with all the countries, based on self-respect and equality

Addressing a seminar here, he said the United States had given the total aid of $ 20 billion to Pakistan while the country incurred loss of over $150 billion to its economy in its war on terror.

Pakistan's soil should not be used by any one against any country as it "is not in our national interests", he said.

The country should not be a part of US war, rather it should be a partner in peace, he added.

Imran Khan claimed that every sector, including industry and services, coupled with record remittances and exports were positively progressing during the PTI government.

Former finance minister Senator Shaukat Tarin, PTI General Secretary Asad Umar,Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry and leader Shireen Mazari also spoke on the occasion.

