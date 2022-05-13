UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Says He, Tareen Had Warned ‘neutrals’ Of Economic Tailspin If Conspiracy Against PTI Govt Succeeds  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 13, 2022 | 05:57 PM

Imran Khan says he, Tareen had warned ‘neutrals’ of economic tailspin if conspiracy against PTI govt succeeds  

The PTI Chairman says the numbers reflect the ‘lowest-ever confidence in the imported government’.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 13rd, 2022) PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said that he and former finance minister Shaukat Tarin had warned the “neutrals” about the threat to national economy if conspiracy against PTI government succeeded.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said, “Rupee at all time low Rs193/$ (from Rs178 on March 8); interest rates at 15 per cent highest since 1998, stock market down 3,000 points or 6.4pc; stock market lost Rs604 billion capitalisation; inflation 13.4pc highest since Jan 2020,”.

He claimed that the numbers reflected the “lowest-ever confidence in the imported government,”.

In another tweet, Khan said, “Market awaiting policy and action which imported government has failed to provide. Both myself and Shaukat Tarin had warned the 'neutrals' that if [the] conspiracy succeeded, our fragile economic recovery would go into a tailspin,”.

The reaction about the economic situation comes from Imran Khan at the moment when rupee has touched historic low of Rs 193 against the US Dollar. The Rupee’s devaluation continued since the coalition government came into power.

