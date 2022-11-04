Imran Khan says he was aware of assassination plot before launching long march

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI Chairman has accused PM Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior army officer during his first press conference after he was left injured in a gun attack in his protest march.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2022) Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Friday he was already aware of the assassination plot before he started long march.

He also accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior army officer of making plan to take his life while addressing his first press conference after he left injured in a gun attack during the long march.

The tv censored his live press conference.

The PTI Chairman said that he received four bullets in the gun attack during PTI’s long march in Wazirabad and Dr Faisal Sultan would give a briefing about his injuries.

Dr Faisal Sultan disclosed the X-rays of Imran Khan and said that the bullets also fractured a bone in Khan’s right leg. He said that a bullet hit near an artery in Imran Khan’s right leg and it would be difficult to control the blood flow if the artery was damaged.

Imran Khan said, “I was aware of an assassination attempt in Wazirabad or Gujrat. I knew that I would be hit in Wazirabad or Gujrat.”

Khan stated that a US under-secretary had threatened the Pakistani envoy during the PTI government to remove him from his office, otherwise, the country would face severe consequences. He alleged that the consciences of the lawmakers were auctioned to make the no-confidence motion successful.

He said that the current rulers had thoughts that the nationals will hold celebrations after his ouster from Prime Minister’s Office but the outcomes were very different as they held massive protests.

He said that former military ruler Pervez Musharraf gave NRO to the politicians during his tenure who later looted the national exchequer for 10 years.

He said that he went to the nation after being ousted from the PM Office.

“We held several rallies with record attendance. A large number of participants joined the PTI long march on May 25. Our Constitution allows us to organise protests and long marches.”

Khan slammed the incumbent government for suppressing the voice of the nation by carrying out crackdowns against PTI workers and torturing participants including women and children of the long march on May 25.

Imran Khan said that the opponents were expecting the end of PTI but the nation gave a strong reaction and took to the streets. He added that the nationals actively participated in the Punjab by-polls.

“State machinery was used in Punjab by-polls by then government as they were in power and the election commission was also backing them. ECP opposed the electronic voting machines (EVMs) as it is the solution to end the vote rigging.”

He said that the current rulers were shocked after PTI won the majority of seats during Punjab by-polls. “They start threatening our people after Punjab by-polls. Media is controlled and journalists are threatened. Our lawmakers were threatened via telephone calls to force them to leave Imran Khan’s side.”

“After facing failures everywhere, they tried to technically knockout me. They attempted to disqualify me in the prohibited funding case and later in the Toshakhana case.”

“The court had ordered the ECP to announce the verdict of the prohibited funding cases against PTI and PML-N together. However, the ECP did not announce the verdict of cases against the PML-N and PPP.”

He also talked about the insecurity to the journalists and mentioned the recent killing of journalist Arshad Sharif.