Imran Khan says he will announce long march towards Islamabad next Friday

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI Chairman says that he is not expecting any meaningful results from backdoor talks.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said that he would announce the date of party’s long march towards Islamabad next Friday.

Imran Khan also warned the Federal government against taking steps to stop PTI’s march.

He expressed these words while addressing a press conference flanked by PTI Senator Azam Swathi on Saturday.

The PTI Chairman said that he was not expecting any “meaningful result from backchannel talks” pointing out that “Political parties always hold backdoor channels talks but I don’t think these ongoing talks will have any meaning outcome,”.

He also warned that his ‘Azadi March’ would turn into chaotic one if the government attempted to stop the march. “I would not allow the government to torture or harass his party leaders and workers like the last time,” he added.

The former prime minister further said that the incumbent rulers have suffered defeats in the recent by-elections. “Therefore, they will not announce early elections,” he added.

Earlier this week, the PTI Chairman had asked the ruling coalition to go for early elections otherwise he would launch his long march towards Islamabad.

He had said that he had given more time to the ruling coalition to announce general elections but warned that he would not delay the Azadi march beyond October.

Imran Khan said he was giving time to the government for the sake of the country. “They (government) still have time to announce elections, and if they don’t, I will start my march towards Islamabad and I am ready for that,” he warned.

During the press conference, the PTI Chairman also lambasted the authorities over the “custodial torture” of party leader and Senator Azam Swati – who was granted post-arrest bail a day earlier.

Khan also vowed to approach every forum over the “custodial torture” of Swati. He alleged that his ex-adviser Shahbaz Gill was also tortured, stripped naked and sexually assaulted.

“He [Azam Swati] was beaten in front of his grandchildren,” said Imran, pointing out that the Senator was later “handed over” where he was beaten after being stripped naked during the custody.