UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Says He Will Announce Long March Towards Islamabad Next Friday

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 22, 2022 | 07:06 PM

Imran Khan says he will announce long march towards Islamabad next Friday

The PTI Chairman says that he is not expecting any meaningful results from backdoor talks.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said that he would announce the date of party’s long march towards Islamabad next Friday.

Imran Khan also warned the Federal government against taking steps to stop PTI’s march.

He expressed these words while addressing a press conference flanked by PTI Senator Azam Swathi on Saturday.

The PTI Chairman said that he was not expecting any “meaningful result from backchannel talks” pointing out that “Political parties always hold backdoor channels talks but I don’t think these ongoing talks will have any meaning outcome,”.

He also warned that his ‘Azadi March’ would turn into chaotic one if the government attempted to stop the march. “I would not allow the government to torture or harass his party leaders and workers like the last time,” he added.

The former prime minister further said that the incumbent rulers have suffered defeats in the recent by-elections. “Therefore, they will not announce early elections,” he added.

Earlier this week, the PTI Chairman had asked the ruling coalition to go for early elections otherwise he would launch his long march towards Islamabad.

He had said that he had given more time to the ruling coalition to announce general elections but warned that he would not delay the Azadi march beyond October.

Imran Khan said he was giving time to the government for the sake of the country. “They (government) still have time to announce elections, and if they don’t, I will start my march towards Islamabad and I am ready for that,” he warned.

During the press conference, the PTI Chairman also lambasted the authorities over the “custodial torture” of party leader and Senator Azam Swati – who was granted post-arrest bail a day earlier.

Khan also vowed to approach every forum over the “custodial torture” of Swati. He alleged that his ex-adviser Shahbaz Gill was also tortured, stripped naked and sexually assaulted.

“He [Azam Swati] was beaten in front of his grandchildren,” said Imran, pointing out that the Senator was later “handed over” where he was beaten after being stripped naked during the custody.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Long March March October From Government

Recent Stories

PM congratulates nation over Pakistan’s removal ..

PM congratulates nation over Pakistan’s removal from FATF’s grey list

12 minutes ago
 Mawra Hocane launches her YouTube channel ‘M-LIV ..

Mawra Hocane launches her YouTube channel ‘M-LIVE’

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 14 Afghanistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 14 Afghanistan Vs. England

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan challenges ECP’s verdict before IHC

Imran Khan challenges ECP’s verdict before IHC

3 hours ago
 ECP verdict exposed true face of PTI Chief before ..

ECP verdict exposed true face of PTI Chief before public: Ahsan

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand beat Australia by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand beat Australia by 89 runs

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.