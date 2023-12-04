Imran Khan says he will choose jail or even death over making any deal

(@Abdulla99267510)

The former PTI Chairman says he is ready to say it on oath that he never saw Bushra Bibi before Nikah.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former Chairman Imran Khan declared that he would choose incarceration and even death over making a deal or surrendering to anyone.

In an informal discussion with journalists inside Adiala Jail, Imran Khan asserted, “I will not surrender; I would rather die. Inform the nation that the captain is resolute,”.

The former prime minister alleged that the events of May 9 were part of a London plan to oust him and his government and bring back Nawaz Sharif. Imran Khan stated that the London plan was specifically devised to crush the PTI, and the manner of his arrest was also part of this scheme.

While holding an informal talk with the journalists, Imran Khan emphasized that being in jail did not bother him, and he categorically rejected the possibility of engaging in any deal or dialogue during his incarceration.

He asserted, "Nobody held talks with me."

Expressing concerns about rival political parties, Imran Khan apprehended that they might consider avoiding elections. He made it clear, saying, "I want to emphasize that it is the PTI that will emerge victorious in the elections."

These statements were made during an informal conversation with journalists inside the jail premises, coinciding with the hearing of the Cipher case. Only six journalists were granted entry into Adiala Jail for the hearing, and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the former Foreign Minister, was also present.

Earlier, Special Court conducted hearing of the cipher case inside Adiala jail and distributed copies of the challan among the accused persons. The court adjourned the hearing for further proceedings till Dec 12.

Imran Khan also said that he was ready to say it on oath that he never saw Bushra Bibi before Nikah.