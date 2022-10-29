UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Says He Will Disclose His Next Move In Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 29, 2022 | 03:36 PM

Imran Khan says he will disclose his next move in Islamabad

The PTI Chairman has resumed his journey from Shahdara to Islamabad

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 29th, 2022) PTI Chairman Imran Khan will unveil his next move in Islamabad.

The PTI Chairman while leading long march resumed ourney towards the Federal capital from Lahore’s Shahdara on Saturday.

Khan had earlier halted the long march at the end of the first day of the anti-government protest and his long march ended at Shahdara after passing through the Ferozepur Road, Icchra and Mozang.

Addressing the participants on the Day of long march, Imran Khan said that ‘no one’ could stop the long march to Islamabad.

He once again reiterated his demand for “immediate fair elections”.

According to the reports, Khan said that he would announce his next move after reaching Islamabad.

The PTI Chairman also terminated the membership of Faisal Vawda for not following the party policies.

The development took place after “Faisal Vawda failed to respond to the show cause notice within the stipulated time therefore his party membership stands terminated,”.

The long march which started on Friday evening ended at Shahdra. Thousands of people took part in the long march.

