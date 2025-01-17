Imran Khan says he will remain in jail as long as required

(@Abdulla99267510)

PTI counsel Advocate Faisal Chaudhry says Imran Khan wants rule of law in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2025) PTI leader and lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said that Imran Khan believed there should be rule of law and the Constitution in the country and that he would remain in the jail for as long as required.

Following the verdict in the £190 million reference, PTI founder’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry met Imran Khan and later spoke to the media outside Adiala Jail.

According to Faisal Chaudhry, Imran Khan reiterated that the rule of law and the Constitution must prevail and that he will stay in jail for as long as necessary.

He further stated that Bushra Bibi will be shifted to a cell in Adiala Jail shortly. Bushra Bibi has affirmed that she stands by the PTI founder and will continue to do so.

Faisal Chaudhry added, “We will win this match. This is a match for justice in the country, and Imran Khan will emerge victorious.”

It is pertinent to mention that the accountability court today sentenced Imran Khan to 14 years and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to 7 years in the £190 million reference case.