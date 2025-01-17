Imran Khan Says He Will Remain In Jail As Long As Required
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 17, 2025 | 03:52 PM
PTI counsel Advocate Faisal Chaudhry says Imran Khan wants rule of law in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2025) PTI leader and lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said that Imran Khan believed there should be rule of law and the Constitution in the country and that he would remain in the jail for as long as required.
Following the verdict in the £190 million reference, PTI founder’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry met Imran Khan and later spoke to the media outside Adiala Jail.
According to Faisal Chaudhry, Imran Khan reiterated that the rule of law and the Constitution must prevail and that he will stay in jail for as long as necessary.
He further stated that Bushra Bibi will be shifted to a cell in Adiala Jail shortly. Bushra Bibi has affirmed that she stands by the PTI founder and will continue to do so.
Faisal Chaudhry added, “We will win this match. This is a match for justice in the country, and Imran Khan will emerge victorious.”
It is pertinent to mention that the accountability court today sentenced Imran Khan to 14 years and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to 7 years in the £190 million reference case.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan says he will remain in jail as long as required
UAE to host closed meeting of WGP Cloud Computing Working Group
First Test: Pakistan lose three wickets early after winning toss against West In ..
China's population falls for 3rd consecutive year
Dubai to host ‘Kyoto Trade Exhibition’ on February 10
Bushra Bibi taken into custody after sentence in £190m case
Imran Khan sentenced to 14 Years, Bushra Bibi seven years in prison in £190m ca ..
Experts predict major transformation in coffee industry in 2025
China's GDP grows 5% in 2024
TRENDS study analyses Houthi threat to regional security
SpaceX loses spacecraft after catching rocket booster
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Imran Khan says he will remain in jail as long as required3 minutes ago
-
Bushra Bibi taken into custody after sentence in £190m case4 hours ago
-
Imran Khan sentenced to 14 Years, Bushra Bibi seven years in prison in £190m case4 hours ago
-
PTI’s demands nothing but lies, says Rana Sanaullah18 hours ago
-
Imran Khan terms meeting of Barrister Gohar, KP CM Gandapur with COAS Gen Asim Munir as positive ste ..19 hours ago
-
Verdict in 190m pound reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi to be announced tomorrow19 hours ago
-
At least 50 migrants including 44 Pakistanis killed after their boat en route to Spain capsized19 hours ago
-
LemFi, the trusted financial services platform designed for immigrants, has secured $53M in Series B ..22 hours ago
-
PTI Chairman Gohar, KP CM Gandapur meet COAS Gen Asim Munir1 day ago
-
NADRA offices to be established in all tehsils till March 31st1 day ago
-
PTI submits written demands including investigation into May 9, Nov 24-27 events1 day ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari invited to Donald Trump’s inauguration2 days ago