Imran Khan Says Nawaz Sharif Incited Army To Revolt Against Army Chief

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 05:36 PM

Imran Khan says Nawaz Sharif incited army to revolt against Army Chief

Prime Minister Imran Khan says he will commit treason if he gives NRO to them [Nawaz and others] to save his government.

SWAT: (UrduPoin/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan lashed out at PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister \Nawaz Sharif over his anti-military speech last month.

The Prime Minister said that Nawaz Sharif made an attempt to incite the army to revolt against Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI Chief General Faiz Hameed.

“Nawaz Sharif’s illness was just a drama to make people fool to flee abroad,” said the PM while addressing a gathering in Swat on Friday.

PM said that he asked the court to take Rs7 billion as guarantee from Nawaz before allowing him to go abroad, pointing out that the courts also felt sorry for the former premier over his illness.

Imran Khan said that Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz tried their hard to get NRO and they remained silent for a long time.

“Nawaz Sharif started attacking Pakistan Army and courts when he realized that Imran Khan will not give him NRO,” said the PM.

“He is the biggest enemy of Pakistan,” he further said, adding that they just wanted to protect their wealth.

He also criticized Maryam Nawaz, saying that the PML-N Vice President was exploiting respect given to women in the country. He warned that Maryam should not misuse this respect.

Imran Khan also said that Zardari and Nawaz both were united against him despite that Zardari had made cases against Nawaz Sharif.

The PM said president Pervez Mushraff committed a major injustice by giving NRO to Nawaz and Zardari and afterwards they multiplied the country’s debt four times.

“I’ll commit treason if I give them NRO to save the government,” he added.

He vowed to make Pakistan a welfare state and ensure rule of law.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating Sehat Sahulat Cards program for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Swat on Friday, he said government is making all out efforts to develop Pakistan as per the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal.

He said tourism in Swat would bring prosperity and development in the province.

Appreciating Chief Minister of KP for providing health cover to the people, the Prime Minister said it is the first province which is offering health cards to its entire population.

He said government has also introduced Naya Pakistan Housing Program for poor people of the country to provide them affordable residence.

Imran Khan said government was also introducing reforms in education for a uniform curriculum all across Pakistan.

