Imran Khan Says No Option Left For Them, Vows To Take Their Cases To Int'l Level
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 10, 2025 | 05:11 PM
PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan says they went to Islamabad High Court, Supreme Court but no one is willing to listen to them
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan said they have no option left and now they will take their cases to the international level.
Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan, shared that the PTI founder said, “We went to the Islamabad High Court, we went to the Supreme Court, but no one is willing to listen to us. We have no choice left but to take our cases to the international level,”.
She was talking to the media outside Adiala Jail on Friday.
Aleema Khan added, “Today, we were stopped from going inside. We walked to the inner gate. Previously, the entire family was allowed to visit, but now access to Imran has been restricted. This is torture. Even his personal doctor is not allowed to meet him. When the PTI founder requests things, they make it difficult for him.”
She further stated that Imran Khan said, “We went to the Islamabad High Court and the Supreme Court, but no one is ready to hear us. We have no choice left but to take our cases to the international level. Pakistan is a signatory to the United Nations, and we will approach all international organizations,”.
Aleema Khan revealed more details, stating, “When Rana Sanaullah held a press conference, Imran Khan smiled and enjoyed it.
We are conveying the PTI founder’s complete message to the nation. We try not to miss anything he says. This is a huge responsibility, and we will fulfill it. Nothing can stop us now.”
She further said, “Two months ago, we received a message that they would release an AI-generated video against us. The PTI founder told me, ‘You are alone,’ and I replied, ‘We have the entire nation, all of social media, and all our Pakistani brothers with us. Allah is our protector.’”
Aleema Khan said, “They think we have entered politics. Let me make it clear again: we are not involved in politics. We are here until the PTI founder, InshaAllah, is released. The PTI founder holds no official position but is leading his party from jail. He is the voice of the Pakistani people and represents their thoughts,”.
Speaking to journalists, she added, “Every decision is being made from Adiala Jail, and it is still happening. Until the PTI founder is released, we will remain here before you. We are receiving threats, but Allah is our protector. We are not involved in politics, but we have learned a lot since stepping out of our home. We promise to ensure the PTI founder’s safety and bring to light everything that has been done to him. We will also keep an eye on betrayals and wrongdoings,”.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan says no option left for them, vows to take their cases to int'l level
Woman, who got married after 18 years, asks single parents to gives their lives ..
UAE, Portugal discuss best practices in protecting public resources
‘Khazanat Al Kutub’ showcases 575 titles in Al Dhafra, Qasr Al Hosn festival ..
SGMB to host Obstacle Course Tigers Challenge in Khorfakkan
Frontline Heroes Festival launches across UAE on January 17
1 Billion Followers Summit roundtables discuss future of content creation
Pakistan witnesses 29.3pc increase in remittances from Dec 2023 to Dec 2024
Islamabad hosts Int’l Conference on Girls’ Education tomorrow
PIA flight takes off for Paris with 323 passengers after four years’ long hiat ..
ZHO’s Al Qou’a Dairy Products Plant produces 276,420 kilograms of labneh
Ahmed bin Saeed attends EAU’s 34th graduation ceremony
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Imran Khan says no option left for them, vows to take their cases to int'l level7 minutes ago
-
Child Protection Bureau chairperson welcomes Child Courts Bill18 minutes ago
-
Injure in Aziz Bhatti Town firing dies18 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates Sanatzar stalls19 minutes ago
-
Japan embassy announces MEXT Teachers Training Scholarship 2025 for Pakistani teachers19 minutes ago
-
Issue of Balochistan university employees solved19 minutes ago
-
60kg beef of sick animal discarded19 minutes ago
-
Woman, who got married after 18 years, asks single parents to gives their lives second chance20 minutes ago
-
Government General Hospital, a success story of efficient heath care on nominal charges through outs ..38 minutes ago
-
Court expresses annoyance over absence of Bushra Bibi49 minutes ago
-
CJ IHC inaugurates website of district courts1 hour ago
-
Robber injured in encounter1 hour ago