Imran Khan Says No Option Left For Them, Vows To Take Their Cases To Int'l Level

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 10, 2025 | 05:11 PM

PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan says they went to Islamabad High Court, Supreme Court but no one is willing to listen to them

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan said they have no option left and now they will take their cases to the international level.

Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan, shared that the PTI founder said, “We went to the Islamabad High Court, we went to the Supreme Court, but no one is willing to listen to us. We have no choice left but to take our cases to the international level,”.

She was talking to the media outside Adiala Jail on Friday.

Aleema Khan added, “Today, we were stopped from going inside. We walked to the inner gate. Previously, the entire family was allowed to visit, but now access to Imran has been restricted. This is torture. Even his personal doctor is not allowed to meet him. When the PTI founder requests things, they make it difficult for him.”

She further stated that Imran Khan said, “We went to the Islamabad High Court and the Supreme Court, but no one is ready to hear us. We have no choice left but to take our cases to the international level. Pakistan is a signatory to the United Nations, and we will approach all international organizations,”.

Aleema Khan revealed more details, stating, “When Rana Sanaullah held a press conference, Imran Khan smiled and enjoyed it.

We are conveying the PTI founder’s complete message to the nation. We try not to miss anything he says. This is a huge responsibility, and we will fulfill it. Nothing can stop us now.”

She further said, “Two months ago, we received a message that they would release an AI-generated video against us. The PTI founder told me, ‘You are alone,’ and I replied, ‘We have the entire nation, all of social media, and all our Pakistani brothers with us. Allah is our protector.’”

Aleema Khan said, “They think we have entered politics. Let me make it clear again: we are not involved in politics. We are here until the PTI founder, InshaAllah, is released. The PTI founder holds no official position but is leading his party from jail. He is the voice of the Pakistani people and represents their thoughts,”.

Speaking to journalists, she added, “Every decision is being made from Adiala Jail, and it is still happening. Until the PTI founder is released, we will remain here before you. We are receiving threats, but Allah is our protector. We are not involved in politics, but we have learned a lot since stepping out of our home. We promise to ensure the PTI founder’s safety and bring to light everything that has been done to him. We will also keep an eye on betrayals and wrongdoings,”.

