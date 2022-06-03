UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Says Not To Allow PTI Workers To Violate Law During Protests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Friday said he was a law abiding citizen and would not allow his party workers to break laws during protest demonstrations and long march

Being a democratic party, the PTI believed in a peaceful protest and would never want its workers and supporters to damage both public and private property during demonstrations, he said while addressing a public gathering here.

Neither the PTI leadership nor its workers had violated the law in any of its protests, including the recent long march and the126-day sit-in in front of the Parliament House in the past, he added.

Imran Khan said as all the law enforcing agencies, including police and Rangers, were national institutions, and he would not want any confrontation between them and the public.

He said Pakistan was his country and he was ready to sacrifice his life for it.

He said his party was struggling for a free and transparent election in the country.

Imran Khan said a fragile economy led to destabilization of countries, citing that the Soviet Union was disintegrated due to economic instability.

He said Pakistan could make rapid progress by following the rule of law and merit. The nations got vanished when there was no rule of law.

He said corruption and fear among the masses led to indecisiveness, injustice and socioeconomic imbalances in the society.

He said price-hike and inflation would increase after hike of petroleum products' prices.

PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Pervez Khattak and others senior leadership also attended the public gathering.

