Imran Khan Says Pakistan Pressurized To Recognize Israel

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 31, 2022 | 06:02 PM

Imran Khan says Pakistan pressurized to recognize Israel

The PTI Chairman says a message was conveyed urging his government to accept the proposed stance considering Pakistan’s betterment.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 31st, 2022) PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan was pressurized to recognize Israel.

Imran Khan accused the lobbies under the influence of the US for pressurizing the Muslim world to recognize Israel.

He was talking to the digital media representatives on Tuesday.

Imran Khan revealed that a message was conveyed urging his government to accept the proposed stance considering Pakistan’s betterment. While the PTI Chairman was reluctant to name the senders saying that he cannot reveal at the time that who was behind it.

He completely rejected the audio leak conversation between Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and business tycoon Malik Riaz and further made it clear that there were no such efforts from his side amid the no-confidence move.

The former Prime Minister also mentioned that he has been saying for 26 years that the former President Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N leaderships are not separate. There was no deal behind calling off the long march, he said.

He explained that if the long march wasn’t called off it could have led to bloodshed.

