Imran Khan Says Pakistan To Continue Support For All Efforts For Peace In Region And World.

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 53 seconds ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 02:36 PM

Imran Khan says Pakistan to continue support for all efforts for peace in region and world.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th December, 2019) slamabad, December 15 (Online) Prime Minister Islamabad (Pakistan Point news / Online - 15th December, 2019) mran Khan has said that Pakistan will continue to support all efforts for peace in the region and the world.According to a joint communiqué issued in this context Prime Minister Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th December, 2019) mran Khan during his visit to Saudi Arabia has stressed the need to solve middle East problems through political and diplomatic channels.The communiqué further said that this visit was in continuation of consultations between the leaderships of the two countries on various issues.Leaders of the two countries have also discussed in details the mutual and matters relating to the region.

Prime Minister stressed the need for strategic relationships between the two countries and said that Pak-Saudi relations are the guarantors of peace, stability and progress in the region.According to the joint communiqué Saudi Arabia has offered every possible cooperation for the development of Tourism in Pakistan.

Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th December, 2019) n this context a Saudi team will visit Pakistan soon.

Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th December, 2019) t is to make clear that after May 2019 it was the fourth visit of Prime Minister to Saudi Arabia.

This visit portrays the importance of continued cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries.The joint communiqué also said that the leaderships of the two countries pledged to take the present relationships between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan to new heights.The two leaders exchanged views on OIslamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th December, 2019) C and other sources to take the Kashmir cause forward.

Prime Minister Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th December, 2019) mran Khan briefed Saudi Crown Prince on the latest situation in the Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th December, 2019) ndian occupied Kashmir and Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th December, 2019) ndian atrocities on the line of control.

Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th December, 2019) mran Khan also thanked Saudi Arabia for their support on the Kashmir issue.Prime Minister Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th December, 2019) mran Khan has congratulated Saudi Crown Prince for the presidency of G-20.

