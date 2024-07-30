Imran Khan says PTI ready to engage in talks with military

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI founder asks military leadership to nominate their representative for the talks.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 30th, 2024) Imran Khan, the imprisoned founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said that his party is willing to engage in talks with the military.

Imran Khan expressed his readiness for talks, saying, “We are ready to hold talks with the military. The army should nominate their representative for negotiations,”.

He expressed these words during a court hearing held within Adiala Jail,

Khan, who has been incarcerated for nearly a year, emphasized that PTI had never accused the army but had only offered criticism of the armed forces.

He also mentioned that if any PTI member was found guilty of involvement in the May 9, 2023 riots, they should be duly punished by the authorities.

Khan accused the current government of attempting to dismantle his party by driving a wedge between PTI and the military.

When questioned about his desire for talks despite criticizing the army and not engaging with political parties, Khan responded, "What is the SIFC? Who is Mohsin Naqvi? There is an undeclared martial law.

"

He alleged that Interior Minister Naqvi was a representative of "their" interests and attributed his current predicament to them. Khan stated he would not negotiate with Naqvi, accusing him and the Punjab Inspector General of oppressing PTI.

In his remarks, Khan also labeled Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz as "fascist," citing the repeated arrests of PTI leaders across the province.

Referring to his arrest last year, Khan claimed he was "abducted from the judicial complex" and that this was deemed legal by Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

Khan demanded that Chief Justice Farooq recuse himself from his cases, appealing to the judiciary for his cases to be transferred to other high court judges.