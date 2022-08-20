Imran Khan says The Guardian quoted his statement out of context

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI Chairman has rejected The Guardian's news, saying that he just spoke about the Islamic view on punishments for blasphemers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 20th, 2022) PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the UK-based publication The Guardian took his statement on the attack on blasphemous author Salman Rushdie "out of context".

The Guardian had reported Khan as saying that the anger of Muslims towards Rushdie's book was understandable, but that cannot be taken as a justification for the assault.

According to the reports, Imran Khan had condemned the attack on "The Satanic Verses" author and described it as "terrible and sad" during an interview.

The TVs and websites made headlines against Imran Khan over The Guardian news.

However, Imran Khan rejected The Guardian's news, saying that he just spoke about the Islamic view on punishments for blasphemers.

He said that he explained the matter in this context, pointing out that he gave examples of the Sialkot incident in the context of the attack on Rushdie.

Khan referred to the Sialkot incident where a Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara was lynched by a mob comprising hundreds of protesters on December 3.

One week ago, Blasphemous Rushdie was about to be interviewed as part of a lecture series in upstate New York, when a man stormed the stage and stabbed him in the neck and abdomen.

Hadi Matar, 24, who is from New Jersey, is in the police custody and he has recently pleased not guilty in attempt to kill Rushdie.