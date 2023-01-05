UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Scandalises Every Issue: Rana Minister For Interior Rana Sanaullah

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2023 | 10:13 PM

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah said on Thursday that Chairman Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan tried to scandalize every issue whether it was the case of the cypher or the Wazirabad incident

Talking to a private media channel Federal minister said that by dramatizing the incident of Wazirabad, Imran Khan tried to minimize his dwindling popularity.

� "Imran is unsuccessfully attempting to survive in politics by creating fabricated stories and trying to mislead people by creating choas and leading them to a blind end" he added.

Answering a query on the attack on PTI's chief, the Interior Minister said that based on the evidence, it has been established that the assailant was a religious fanatic, adding that Imran Khan tried to use the incident for political gain.

Objecting to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed on the alleged attack on Imran Khan, he declared the JIT "a fraud" headed by a politically motivated officer.

He further said that if a proper investigation committee was formed, then there is no objection to appearing before it.

