Imran Khan secures bail in attempted murder case

Islamabad High Court has granted bail to the PTI Chief against surety bond of Rs100,000 in the case of attempted murder.

Islamabad: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday got interim bail from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday in the attempted murder case.

Justice Amir Farooq of the IHC passed the order and directed the PTI Chief to deposit Rs100,000 as surety bond.

The court put off further hearing till March 9.

Earlier, a sessions court in Islamabad issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for the PTI chief in the Toshakhana case against him.

Additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal announced the verdict reserved earlier in the case.

On other hand, an anti-terrorism court and banking court allowed interim bail to Imran Khan after he turned up before them along with his legal team at the judicial complex.

Khan secured bail in the prohibited funding and terrorism cases filed against him.

ATC judge Raja Jawad heard the terror case and granted bail till March 9 against submission of surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

Besides it, judge Rakhshanda Shaheen confirmed Khan's bail in the prohibited funding case.

Khan was due before three courts today to attend the hearings of multiple cases.

These included a prohibited funding case in a banking court, an anti-terrorism case, and the Toshakhana and an attempt to murder cases in the same court.

The Islamabad police had booked the PTI leaders including Imran Khan after the party workers took to the streets and vandalised state property over his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference.

The cases — registered under 7ATA along with other sections of the PPC — were filed at different police stations in the Federal capital. The Police had named the PTI workers and leaders for blocking roads and attacking police personnel at the behest of Khan, Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan and others.

The ECP, in a unanimous verdict on August 2022, had announced that the PTI received prohibited funding. The case was earlier referred to as the "foreign funding" case, but later the election commission accepted the PTI's plea to refer to it as the "prohibited funding" case.

The ECP had filed the reference last year in November, praying the court to proceed against the PTI chief under criminal law for allegedly misleading officials about the gifts he received from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as prime minister.

The ECP had asked that the PTI chief be convicted for the offences mentioned under sections 167 (corrupt practice) and 173 (making or publishing a false statement or declaration) of the Elections Act 2017.

It added that as per the record, the state gifts were purchased from the Toshakhana for Rs21.5 million on the basis of their assessed value, while they were valued at around Rs108 million.

On January 31, the judge had directed the PTI chairman to submit surety bonds of Rs20,000 to ensure his appearance today for indictment in the case.