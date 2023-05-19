UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Secures Bail In Three Cases Related To Violence On May 9

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 19, 2023 | 12:25 PM

Imran Khan secures bail in three cases related to violence on May 9

The court directs the PTI chairman to join investigation in the cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2023) Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran secured interim bail in three cases related violence on May 9.

The PTI chairman personally appeared before the court along with his legal team.

During the hearing, the court directed Imran Khan to join investigation in the cases related to violence on May 9.

Imran Khan, the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was granted bail until June 2 by the court, which also instructed him to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

One of the charges filed against the former Prime Minister is related to the assault on the Corps Commander House in Lahore.

Speaking to journalists in an anti-terrorism courtroom in Lahore, Imran Khan affirmed his determination to persist in his fight, using a sports metaphor by stating that he would continue fighting "till the last ball."

He expressed his astonishment at the extent of the recent "crackdown," stating that in his 35 years of experience, he had never witnessed such a situation.

He emphasized the apparent erosion of civil liberties and fundamental rights, highlighting that it is only the courts that seem to be safeguarding human rights at present.

