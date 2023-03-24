Imran Khan secures extension in protective bail in five cases

,

The PTI Chief has told the court that he has been booked in 40 terrorism cases, so his situation is extraordinary.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday extended till March 27 the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in five cases registered against him in the Federal capita.

A division bench headed by Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and comprising Justice Anwaar Hussain passed the order after hearing arguments of Imran Khan’s counsel.

Imran Khan personally appeared before the court with his personal security and said that he was booked in 40 cases of terrorism and his situation was ordinary.

He also informed the court that total 140 cases were registered against him. He told the court that he faced huge hurdles in the way to the judicial complex in Islamabad as heavy police contingents were present there.

Khan said that he was treated by the law enforcers as if he was a criminal.

The threats forced him leave from there back to his home while an operation was also launched in his home where his wife Bushra was alone. He said his life was in danger and therefore, he should be allowed bail in the matter.

Salman Safdar, Azhar Siddique and Fawad Chaudhary represented Imran Khan before the bench. The lawyers said that Imran Khan did not misuse the bail and two new cases were filed against him in Islamabad. In the given situation, Khan could not go to the Judicial Complex in Islamabad, said the lawyers.

They also submitted that Imran Khan is a former prime minister and he had security threats, pointing out that he did not have security.

They asked the court to extend the proactive bail.