Imran Khan secures protective bail in lawyer murder case

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted 14-day protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s Chairman Imran Khan and instructed him to approach the concerned court during the given time in a case pertaining murder of a lawyer in Quetta.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict on the petition filed by the deposed prime minister.

Imran Khan appeared before the court along his lawyer Latif Khosa and observed his biometric verification.

The chief justice inquired that whether this case was also pending before the top court. To this, the lawyer said that the petition seeking termination of the FIR was pending there.

The court accepted the protective bail against surety bonds worth Rs 50,000 and stopped the authorities from arresting the petitioner in the afore said case.

It may be mentioned here that the Quetta police had registered an FIR against Imran Khan regarding the killing of Lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar.