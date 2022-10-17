Imran Khan seeks exemption from hearing in foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday filed a request with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking a one time exemption from appearance in the foreign funding case on Tuesday.

Imran Khan, in his plea, stated that as per the high court's instructions, he had got interim bail from the court of Special Judge Central, and requested it to grant him exemption from appearance on Tuesday.

The Federal Investigation Agency had registered an first information report against Imran Khan and other PTI leaders under the Foreign Exchange Act.