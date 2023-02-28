UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Seeks IHC's Permission To File Documents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2023 | 08:39 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday filed a miscellaneous application to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking permission to submit documents in his disqualification case regarding his alleged daughter Tyrian White.

The application stated that Imran Khan had decided not to take oath against seven seats of National Assembly (NA).

He also attached a copy of letter served to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in this regard.

He also attached the letter written to the DG NADRA regarding updating of his CNIC. The application was filed through his lawyer Salman Akram Raja.

A three-member larger bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Jusice Mohsin Akhter Kayani and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir would take up the disqualification tomorrow for a hearing.

