Imran Khan seeks lawyers support for supremacy of law, democracy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday sought the support of lawyers for the supremacy of law and democracy in the country.

Addressing a gathering of Insaf Lawyers here, he said the lawyers community had played a key role during the Independence Movement of Pakistan and later for the restoration of independent judiciary during Pervez Musharraf's regime.

Imran Khan said great poet and philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Founder of the Nation Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah were both lawyers who had played a lead role in the creation of Pakistan.

The PTI leader said he himself actively participated in the judges restoration movement and vowed to continue work for the supremacy of rule of law in the country.

He said the Supreme Court Bar Association was the highest lawyers body of Pakistan and the role of its elected representatives and members should be apolitical.

Imran Khan said over 80,000 innocent Pakistanis had been killed and over 3.5 million tribesmen from the merged tribal districts and about four people from the Malakand division were displaced in the war against terror.

He said the oversees Pakistani had sent about $31 billion remittances which spoke their role in the country's development and prosperity.

He urged the Insaf Lawyers to fully participate in the Peshawar High Court Bar Association election being held in next month.