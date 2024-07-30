Imran Khan seeks post-arrest bail in 12 cases of May 9 incidents

(@Abdulla99267510)

PTI founder says cases against him are baseless and malicious and have been made to target him for revenge.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 30th, 2024) Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, has approached an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) seeking bail in 12 cases related to the May 9 incidents.

Imran Khan's legal team, led by lawyer Salman Safdar, filed the petitions on Tuesday. Khan, who is currently on judicial remand in all the cases, claims that there is no recovery to be made from him. He argues that the cases are based on malice and are a form of political retaliation against him.

The petitions request the court to grant post-arrest bail in these cases.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) last week had provided major relief to Imran Khan by declaring his physical remand in several May 9 cases null and void.

LHC division bench comprising Justices Tariq Saleem and Anwarul Haq had passed the order on petitions filed by Khan challenging the ATC's decision to approve his physical remand in the cases related to the May 9 violence.