Imran Khan sends third letter to COAS Gen Asim Munir

PTI founder highlights concerns about electoral fraud, says a minority has been favored over majority

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12nd, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan sent third letter to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and highlighted concerns about electoral fraud.

Imran Khan in his letter alleged that a minoirty has been favored over the majority.

Advocate Faisal Chaudhry, the lawyer who represented Imran Khan in different cases, talked about the said development on Wednesday.

The lawyer while quoting Imran Khan said that in the letter, the PTI founder claimed that the money launderers were brought into the power.

Faisal Chaudhry stated that the contents of Imran Khan’s third letter would be revealed on Wednesday (today).

Regarding the May 9 incident, he reiterated their demand for the establishment of a judicial commission, pointing out that they still stand firm on this demand.

He also pointed out that the raids in Punjab continued even after February 8.

He mentioned that Aamir Dogar has been appointed as a member of the negotiation committee for talks with the opposition. Additionally, it has been decided to include some new members in the political committee. He also claimed that Intizar Panjotha was not allowed to enter the jail on Wednesday (today) and that the lawyers are being barred from attending jail trials.

He further stated that they would file a request for an open trial in the GHQ case as well.

It may be mentioned here that in the recent days, former Prime Minister Imran Khan had written letters to the Army Chief and urged the policy changes.

However, the security sources had stated that the Army Chief had not received any letter from Imran Khan and that there was no interest in reading such correspondence.