Imran Khan Sentenced To 14 Years, Bushra Bibi Seven Years In Prison In £190m Case
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 17, 2025 | 12:08 PM
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former chairman Imran Khan has been sentenced to 14 years in prison in the £190 million case.
Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana announced the reserved verdict at Adiala Jail. Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, the lawyers of both sides were present there in the court.
For the decision, Imran Khan was brought to Adiala Jail, while Bushra Bibi and PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar also arrived at the prison. Lawyers, including Shoaib Shaheen and Salman Akram Raja, were also present.
The court sentenced Imran Khan to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 1 million, while Bushra Bibi received a 7-year prison sentence and a fine of Rs. 500,000.
The judge ruled that if Imran Khan fails to pay the fine, he will face an additional 6 months in jail, while Bushra Bibi will serve an additional 3 months if she does not pay the fine. The court also ordered the Al-Qadir Trust University to be taken into government custody.
The strict security measures were implemented inside and outside Adiala Jail, with female police officers and plainclothes personnel deployed to maintain law and order.
The trial regarding the £190 million reference linked to Al-Qadir Trust University was concluded within a year, during which over 100 hearings took place.
The court had reserved its verdict on December 18, 2024, initially setting December 23 as the date for the announcement. However, the decision was delayed multiple times, first to January 6, 2025, then to January 13, and finally to January 17, when the verdict was ultimately delivered.
Imran Khan was accused of using his influence to secure the Federal cabinet approval for a secret agreement.
Former Accountability Adviser Mirza Shahzad Akbar allegedly signed a confidential deal with the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) on December 6, 2019. Bushra Bibi was also accused of playing a key role in Imran Khan’s alleged illegal activities.
