Open Menu

Imran Khan Sets Conditions For Next Round Of Negotiations With Govt

, ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 25, 2025 | 05:26 PM

Imran Khan sets conditions for next round of negotiations with govt  

PTI’s negotiation committee members’ access to Imran Khan in jail has been set as a condition before next round of talks with govt

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan set some conditions for the next round of negotiations of his party with the government.

Salman Akram Raja while quoting Imran Khan said that the PTI would not sit for the negotiation round on January 28 until the negotiation committee is granted access to the party’s founder.

Raja said they would follow the directions of Imran Khan regarding the next round of negotiations with the government. He was speaking outside Adiala jail on Saturday.

“Today he had a detailed conversation with Imran Khan, and he is aware of the fact that the firing was done, there is an atmosphere of fascism, our demands were mocked, and we want to inform the people of Pakistan about what happened on that day. He emphasized that the firing was done, and that there are martyrs and injured among them,” he said.

He also said that Ali Amin Gandapur has many responsibilities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and at his request, the founder decided that Junaid Akbar would be the party president of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while Ali Amin would remain the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Mashal Yousafzai is the spokesperson for Bushra Bibi, and the party has its own offices. Bushra Bibi requires coordination, and the work of the party will be carried out by party officials.

Salman Akram Raja also said that Aliya Hamza is a very active party worker with an important role. The founder of PTI believes that Aliya Hamza should be given a significant position in Punjab. They will sit down and make an important decision regarding Alia Hamza’s role in Punjab.

He mentioned that he has no direct involvement in the issue of Sheer Afzal Marwat; it would be dealt with at the party level while Atif Khan is one of their MNAs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Firing Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Jail January Government Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Imran Khan sets conditions for next round of negot ..

Imran Khan sets conditions for next round of negotiations with govt

5 minutes ago
 KP CM Gandapur removed from PTI’s provincial pre ..

KP CM Gandapur removed from PTI’s provincial presidency

14 minutes ago
 Thousands of martyrs still missing under rubble in ..

Thousands of martyrs still missing under rubble in Gaza: Palestinian Civil Defen ..

30 minutes ago
 3000 Palestinian families displaced from Jenin due ..

3000 Palestinian families displaced from Jenin due to Israeli aggression

60 minutes ago
 UoS participates in BETT 2025 in UK

UoS participates in BETT 2025 in UK

1 hour ago
 SFAL welcomes 29 literary luminaries from UAE, Afr ..

SFAL welcomes 29 literary luminaries from UAE, Africa

1 hour ago
UAE committed to building sustainable energy futur ..

UAE committed to building sustainable energy future: Amna Al Dahak

2 hours ago
 PCB announces schedule for tri-nation ODI series

PCB announces schedule for tri-nation ODI series

2 hours ago
 UAE hosts high-level meetings with Kazakhstan moni ..

UAE hosts high-level meetings with Kazakhstan monitoring agency

2 hours ago
 PTI, JUI-F likely to meet next week amid soaring p ..

PTI, JUI-F likely to meet next week amid soaring political temperature

2 hours ago
 GCC ranks 6th globally in goods trade volume: GCC- ..

GCC ranks 6th globally in goods trade volume: GCC-Stat

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan A ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan Al Owais' centennial at Dubai O ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan