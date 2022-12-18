UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Sets Horrendous Record Of Corruption During His Govt Tenure, Says Marriyum

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Imran Khan sets horrendous record of corruption during his govt tenure, says Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan set a horrendous record of corruption during his government's three and half years tenure, but ironically failed to prove a single allegation levelled against his political opponents.

"Imran Khan will come to his sense once he starts answering about his corruption," she said in a news statement.

She also clarified that the country had not defaulted, but Imran Khan had in every way.

"Leave the institutions aside, tell about the thefts and corruption done by you and your spouse while heading the previous government," she said while rejecting the PTI's chief undue criticism of the heads of different institutions.

The minister believed that Imran Khan would not dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at any cost.

She alleged that Imran Khan was desperately seeking an NRO-like concession from the incumbent Chief Election Commissioner.

She further asked Imran Khan to get ready to answer before the court which would hear the cases of his alleged corruption in the foreign funding and Toshakhana scams.

The minister said Imran Khan, who was a foreign agent, was found involved in looting Toshakhana and receiving prohibited funding from abroad. "Imran Khan is incompetent and will never come to power again," she remarked.

