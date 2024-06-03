Open Menu

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi Acquitted In Two Cases Related To Haqeeqi Azadi March

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 03, 2024 | 01:27 PM

A sessions court passes the order regarding acquittal of Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi after hearing both sides in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi March.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2024) The Islamabad district and sessions court on Monday acquitted former prime minister Imran Khan and PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in two cases regarding the Haqeeqi Azadi March.

The court heard two cases filed against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership for alleged vandalism during the Azadi March.

Present during the hearing were PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan, Naeem Haider Panjotha, Sardar Masroof Advocate, Amina Ali Advocate, along with Former Minister Asad Umar.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, the court acquitted Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and others involved in the vandalism cases.

It may be mentioned here that these cases were registered against Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood and other leaders at Golra police station in 2022.

Earlier, Imran Khan was cleared of charges in two cases from May 9.

Violent clashes erupted across Pakistan following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan on May 9, 2023. The protests spread across remote and major cities as party workers expressed discontent over their chairman's arrest. Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad called in the armed forces to maintain law and order.

It's important to mention that Imran Khan, the PTI founder, is the main accused in all the cases related to the May 9 riots.

