Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in Cipher case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has announced the verdict reserved earlier after conclusion of the arguments in the cipher case

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2024) Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi in cipher case.

IHC headed by Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Gul Hassan Aurangzeb announced its verdict on the cipher case, following the conclusion of arguments. Shah Mahmood Qureshi, after considering arguments from both sides, announced the previously reserved verdict.

As the judges returned to the courtroom, police set up a barrier just in front of the rostrum.

The case, which saw Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi facing allegations of unlawfully retaining and disseminating a classified diplomatic cable from Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, has drawn attention in the days leading up to the general elections. The verdict entails a 10-year jail sentence for both Imran Khan and Qureshi.

During a rally in Islamabad, Imran Khan had accused the US of orchestrating a conspiracy against his government, claiming his involvement in his removal from power.

Judge Abul Hasnat had sentenced Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi for ten years in jail in the cipher case.

Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain appointed a state counsel for the defendants.

Even after the IHC verdict, the both the leaders, however, are likely not to be released from the jail as they have been involved in other cases including the May 9 riots.

The case, governed by the Official Secrets Act, culminated in January with a special court delivering the aforementioned sentences.

Initially charged last year in October, both former Prime Minister Imran and Qureshi pleaded not guilty. However, the proceedings encountered a setback when the Islamabad High Court nullified the government's notification for a jail trial, prompting a fresh start in December at Adiala district jail.

Despite legal maneuvers, the special court resumed proceedings in January. Witness statements, including those of former principal secretary Azam Khan and ex-foreign secretary Sohail Mehmood, were recorded, shedding light on the alleged mishandling of the diplomatic document.

As the case progressed, doubts emerged about the purported threats in the diplomatic cable, prompting further scrutiny of government actions.

Despite the Supreme Court granting post-arrest bails for Imran and Qureshi on December 22, their release was halted. Qureshi's re-arrest in a separate case on May 9 prolonged his detention, leaving the fate of their release uncertain amidst ongoing legal proceedings.

