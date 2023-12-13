Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi indicted again in Cipher case

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both Imran Khan and Qureshi have pleaded not guilty in the case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 13rd, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Supremo Imran Khan, and party's Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshihave been indicted once again in the cipher case.

The charges were framed by a special court established under the Official Secrets Act 2023, with Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain issuing the verdict.

This marks the second instance of both PTI leaders facing indictment, as they vehemently pleaded not guilty to allegations concerning the improper use of diplomatic cables for political purposes.

