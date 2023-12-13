Open Menu

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi Indicted Again In Cipher Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 13, 2023 | 02:33 PM

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi indicted again in Cipher case

Both Imran Khan and Qureshi have pleaded not guilty in the case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 13rd, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Supremo Imran Khan, and party's Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshihave been indicted once again in the cipher case.

The charges were framed by a special court established under the Official Secrets Act 2023, with Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain issuing the verdict.

This marks the second instance of both PTI leaders facing indictment, as they vehemently pleaded not guilty to allegations concerning the improper use of diplomatic cables for political purposes.

(Details to follow)

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Court

Recent Stories

FO urges Afghanistan to handover TTP leadership to ..

FO urges Afghanistan to handover TTP leadership to Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 Redefining Creator Economy Through Data, Measureme ..

Redefining Creator Economy Through Data, Measurement & Transparency - Walee Crea ..

54 minutes ago
 ‘It’s just humanitarian appeal,’ Usman Khawa ..

‘It’s just humanitarian appeal,’ Usman Khawaja tells ICC about his shoes m ..

1 hour ago
 No desire or intention of caretaker govt to delay ..

No desire or intention of caretaker govt to delay polls: PM

2 hours ago
 Pakistan unveils playing XI for upcoming first Tes ..

Pakistan unveils playing XI for upcoming first Test against Australia

2 hours ago
 Suniel Shetty stands by KL Rahul amid online criti ..

Suniel Shetty stands by KL Rahul amid online criticism after World Cup loss

2 hours ago
Pak vs Aus: Test Debut for Aamir Jamal and Khurram ..

Pak vs Aus: Test Debut for Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad  in first Test match

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2023

6 hours ago
 PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellen ..

PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellence for Mountain Tourism

18 hours ago
 KP: PML-N to observe Wednesday as day of thanks

KP: PML-N to observe Wednesday as day of thanks

18 hours ago
 PTCL Group, Peshawar Zalmi team up for PSL 9 to fo ..

PTCL Group, Peshawar Zalmi team up for PSL 9 to fortify Pakistan’s sports land ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan