Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC

(@Abdulla99267510)

The FIA has filed the appeal against the decision of the Islamabad High Court regarding acquittal of the PTI founder and the foreign minister in the cipher case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13rd, 2024) The Federal Investigation Ageny (FIA) on Thursday appraoched the Supreme Court and challenged acquittal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahoood Qureshi in the cypher case.

FIA in its plea submitted that the Islamabad High Court acquitted the PTI founder and Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cypher case.

The prosecution had provided evidence during the trial, including forensic documentary proof.

It submitted that the High Court's decision does not specify the grounds on which the accused were acquitted. It also did not indicate that the prosecution failed to prove the case. The Islamabad High Court , the FIA said, did not give due importance to the prosecution's evidence.

The FIA asked the top court to nullify the Islamabad High Court's decision given on June 3 in the cypher case.