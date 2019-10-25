UrduPoint.com
Imran Khan Shedding Crocodile Tears : Maryam Aurangzeb

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 12:23 PM

Imran Khan shedding crocodile tears : Maryam Aurangzeb

PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb has said government spokesperson has descended on mean politics and Imran Khan is shedding crocodile tears

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th October, 2019) PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb has said government spokesperson has descended on mean politics and Imran Khan is shedding crocodile tears.PML-N spokesperson said this while talking to media men here Friday.

She went on to say that Imran Khan is shedding crocodile tears to cover up his humiliation.

Political rivals are behind the bar and focus has been placed only on the health of Nawaz Sharif.She regretted that they are talking about sending Nawaz Sharif abroad. We are thankful to entire nation for praying for the health of Nawaz Sharif. His platelets have dropped alarmingly.

