Imran Khan Shifted From Attock Jail To Adiala Jail

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 25, 2023 | 05:55 PM

Imran Khan shifted from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail

The latest reports say that Imran Khan has also been provided all the facilities he entitled being a former prime minister.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was shifted to Adiala jail from Attock jail, Advocate Naeem Panjota confirmed on Monday.

Imran Khan, he said, was also provided all the facilities entitled to him being a former prime minister.

The development took place after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the authorities concerned to shift Imran Khan from Attock jail to Adiala jail.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooqdirected the relevant authorities to transfer the PTI chairman from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail.

This decision came during a hearing of a petition filed by lawyers representing the former prime minister, who requested the relocation of their client from Attock to Adiala Jail.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq observed that the PTI chairman's sentence status had undergone a change, and inquired why he remained in Attock Jail when all other under-trial prisoners from Islamabad were held in Adiala Jail.

The court also raised a question to Additional Attorney General Mansoor Iqbal Dogal, asking whether the PTI chief's trial could commence if the government were to transfer him to Rahim Yar Khan jail.

As a result of these proceedings, the Chief Justice ordered the authorities to move the PTI chairman to Adiala Jail.

Furthermore, during the hearing, a request was made by the PTI chairman's legal team for the provision of an exercise machine, considering his background as a sportsman.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq emphasized that the prison rules should be adhered to, ensuring that he receives facilities according to his entitlement and that none of his rights are violated.

