Imran Khan Should Apologise For Fake Foreign Conspiracy Narrative: Sherry Rehman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Imran Khan should apologise for fake foreign conspiracy narrative: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Tuesday said instead of creating a new narrative, Imran Khan should apologise for perpetrating a false foreign conspiracy narrative.

In a series of tweets, the federal minister criticised the former prime minister on his recent statements.

Senator Rehman said Imran Khan, who teaches morals to the youth, comes on tv every day and hurls accusations at others. "Everyone needs to create and follow a political code of conduct for the new generation," she added.

Referring to Imran Khan's narrative, the Minister said the country had already suffered the worst division due to the politics of accusations and abusive language. After the agreement with the American lobbying firm, now Imran Khan had taken a complete U-turn from his "external conspiracy" narrative, she added.

"Now, he sometimes blames his political opponents or the establishment. If there was an external conspiracy, then why Imran Khan retreated from his position," Sherry Rehman queried.

The Climate Change Minister underlined that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers should question Imran Khan about this change in his stance. Actually behind the narrative of foreign conspiracy was a conspiracy against the national interests, Sherry Rehman alleged.

"After the audio leaks, that conspiracy and plan to 'play on the cipher' has failed. Imran Khan is now blaming others to stay relevant in politics," she added.

