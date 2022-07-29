Imran Khan should be held accountable for embezzling donation funds: Sherry Rehman

Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan should be held accountable for embezzling donation funds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan should be held accountable for embezzling donation funds.

Talking in Senate, she said today's lead story of Financial Times (London) had disclosed the PTI chief's 1.12 million Dollars corruption, received from the Wootton club in the wake of charity.

Sherry said a privilege motion should be brought against the former Prime Minister Imran Khan for bringing the country at the brink of destruction.

If the Rupee was being depreciated, it was because of the bad economic policies of the PTI government, she added.

She said we had executed 23 programmes of International Monetary Fund with respect and dignity adding Pakistan took loan of Rs 24,000 billion in 70-year period while the PTI government alone borrowed Rs 50,000 billion in just four years.

She said the coalition partners' government had saved the country from default and making all out efforts to bring it at the road to progress.