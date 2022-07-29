UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Should Be Held Accountable For Embezzling Donation Funds: Sherry Rehman

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2022 | 06:53 PM

Imran Khan should be held accountable for embezzling donation funds: Sherry Rehman

Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan should be held accountable for embezzling donation funds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan should be held accountable for embezzling donation funds.

Talking in Senate, she said today's lead story of Financial Times (London) had disclosed the PTI chief's 1.12 million Dollars corruption, received from the Wootton club in the wake of charity.

Sherry said a privilege motion should be brought against the former Prime Minister Imran Khan for bringing the country at the brink of destruction.

If the Rupee was being depreciated, it was because of the bad economic policies of the PTI government, she added.

She said we had executed 23 programmes of International Monetary Fund with respect and dignity adding Pakistan took loan of Rs 24,000 billion in 70-year period while the PTI government alone borrowed Rs 50,000 billion in just four years.

She said the coalition partners' government had saved the country from default and making all out efforts to bring it at the road to progress.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Loan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Sherry Rehman Road London Progress Lead All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Islamabad expresses concerns over deteriorating he ..

Islamabad expresses concerns over deteriorating health of Yasin Malik

11 minutes ago
 Pak Navy continues relief operations in flood-hit ..

Pak Navy continues relief operations in flood-hit areas of Balochistan

1 minute ago
 S.Korea reports 85,320 new COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 85,320 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Kentucky flood toll at least 15, expected to doubl ..

Kentucky flood toll at least 15, expected to double: governor

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 126 points 29 July 2 ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 126 points 29 July 2022

1 minute ago
 Pakistan hockey team focused to deliver in Commonw ..

Pakistan hockey team focused to deliver in Commonwealth Games, Aikman

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.