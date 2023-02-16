Imran Khan should dare to lead 'Jail Bharu movement': Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday said former prime minister Imran Khan should show some courage and lead his "Jail Bharu" drive (prison filling up movement) instead of scapegoating his party workers.

In a flurry of tweets, the federal minister lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief for circumventing his detention through medical bail.

Senator Rehman said Imran Khan was not presenting himself and his party leaders but the workers for Jail Bharu drive. "Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced that 200 workers will present themselves for arrests in Lahore and 200 in Peshawar. It is sad that Imran Khan and other PTI leaders are making party workers the fuel of their politics," she added.

The Minister underlined that a political leader leads his workers in every movement, adding, "Here the party leader and others are taking bail and asking the workers to go to jail." Sherry Rehman said Khan should take the initiative to go to jail to encourage his workers, adding, "Will people go to jail at the behest of those who take security bail from the court on medical grounds?" She added that when the court summons, Khan used to excuse that the doctor had advised him rest.

Sherry Rehman mentioned that the co-chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari used to appear in courts from the hospital whereas the separate law for Imran Khan and for others should stop now.