Imran Khan should have read the detailed judgement of the Supreme Court on the suo moto case as to why the courts were opened on April 3: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Imran Khan should have read the detailed judgement of the Supreme Court on the suo moto case as to why the courts were opened on April 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Imran Khan should have read the detailed judgement of the Supreme Court on the suo moto case as to why the courts were opened on April 3.

She said that Imran Khan resorted to cipher to avoid the no-confidence motion but he could not present the cipher in the apex court. The minister said that the Supreme Court also pointed out that if the cipher was found on March 8, why didn't Imran investigated it, why didn't he inform the public, why didn't he hold a fresh election.

She said that federal and provincial interior ministries were fully monitoring the election and if there was an attempt to spread any kind of hooliganism and chaos, Imran Khan would be responsible for it.

The minister said that during the tenure of Imran Khan, Tayyaba Gul was abducted and kept in the PM House, Chairman NAB was blackmailed, institutions were compromised and cases were filed against political opponents, and the people will never forgive him and his party for these crimes.

Marriyum said that Imran Khan's speeches no longer influence the people, now time has passed, as the people of Pakistan do not listen to him as they saw poverty, hunger and unemployment during his rule.

In response to a question, she said that an attempt was being made to create chaos in Punjab through Maqbool Gujjar and a plan was made to create an atmosphere of fear and panic at polling stations by sending people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab.

On another question, she said that statements against institutions and the state of Pakistan do not fall under the category of freedom of expression, and action was being taken against the culprits.

To another question, she said that during the PTI period, when there were elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, a letter was issued by the Election Commission that no minister could participate in the election campaign, but Imran Khan himself flouted the code of conduct, joined election campaigns and announced development schemes and, threatened the Election Commission.

On the contrary, she said that PML-N ministers resigned due to respect for the ECP.

"Our ministers resigned out of respect for the Election Commission so that no one could question this election", she said, adding the Federal and Punjab governments were determined to make the by-election peaceful, transparent and impartial.

When asked about the payment of salaries to journalists, she said that during the PTI era, payments to media organizations were deliberately stopped as part of an arms twisting strategy, but the present regime had cleared the payments in two months. She announced that a toll-free number was being installed in the Press Information Department (PID) so that those working journalists who have problems related to salaries should be reported immediately.

She said the PID will not release money to the organizations that will not pay salaries to working journalists.

On another question, she said that Imran Khan himself in a talk show allowed his phone to be tapped, he clearly said that the prime minister should be monitored. Today the PTI was complaining abouttheir phones being tapped, but they themselves gave permission forit.