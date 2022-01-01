Imran Khan should have resigned instead of increasing POL prices: Shehbaz Sharif

(@FahadShabbir)

The PML-N President says they need to get rid of the PTI government in order to save the country from economic destruction.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint /UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2022) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif said Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan should have resigned instead of increasing prices of petroleum products.

Shehbaz Sharif said that they needed to get rid of the PTI government in order to save the country from economic destruction.

“We need to get rid of this incompetent government to save the country from economic destruction,” said Shehbaz Sharif in a statement.

The PML-N President strongly criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that he had surrendered to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in economic war.

He stated that the government was saying that the burden would not fall on the poor people when in reality, this mini budget would seize the economy’s engine altogether.

This is the level of brutality and indifference this government has shown towards the poor people of Pakistan.

The PML-N President also accused Imran Khan and company of increasing inflation in the country.