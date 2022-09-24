Imran Khan should present his demands before Parliament: Shazia Marri

Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri on Saturday said Imran Khan should come to the Parliament and present his demands before the representatives of the people

Talking to a private news channel, she said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has history of struggle and sacrifices for the democracy in Pakistan but Imran Khan left no stone unturned to crush our efforts.

She added, after ousted from office, Imran khan tried his best to slander the parliament and democracy, but failed.

"If PTI has decided to return to the parliament, as a political worker, I honored this decision and welcome Imran Khan to the parliament," she added.