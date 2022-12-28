UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Should Respect Public Mandate: Musadik Malik

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2022 | 11:05 PM

Imran Khan should respect public mandate: Musadik Malik

State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Wednesday said that Chairman Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan should respect the given public mandate and should avoid unconstitutional behavior

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Wednesday said that Chairman Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan should respect the given public mandate and should avoid unconstitutional behavior.

Talking to a private media channel State Minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should return to Parliament and contribute their important constitutional role of being in political opposition.

The minister emphasized the PTI to think for the country beyond their personal interests and politics.

Malik said the PTI had left the country in "economic crises" whereas the incumbent government (PDM) was making efforts to stabilize the economy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Parliament Media Government Opposition

Recent Stories

US Proposes Several Meetings to Russia But Only On ..

US Proposes Several Meetings to Russia But Only One Materializes - Lavrov

2 minutes ago
 Lavrov Calls US Position on Resumption of Inspecti ..

Lavrov Calls US Position on Resumption of Inspections Under New START 'Not Very ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia, US Military Hold Contacts, but No Real Mos ..

Russia, US Military Hold Contacts, but No Real Moscow-Washington Dialogue Exists ..

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister underlines significance of continue ..

Prime Minister underlines significance of continued global support for Pakistan' ..

32 minutes ago
 Net foreign investments in UAE stocks hit around ..

Net foreign investments in UAE stocks hit around AED30 billion since start of 2 ..

38 minutes ago
 US Not Planning to Send Specialists to Ukraine Alo ..

US Not Planning to Send Specialists to Ukraine Along With Patriot Systems - Lavr ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.