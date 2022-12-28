Imran Khan should respect public mandate: Musadik Malik

State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Wednesday said that Chairman Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan should respect the given public mandate and should avoid unconstitutional behavior

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Wednesday said that Chairman Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan should respect the given public mandate and should avoid unconstitutional behavior.

Talking to a private media channel State Minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should return to Parliament and contribute their important constitutional role of being in political opposition.

The minister emphasized the PTI to think for the country beyond their personal interests and politics.

Malik said the PTI had left the country in "economic crises" whereas the incumbent government (PDM) was making efforts to stabilize the economy.