Imran Khan skips hearing before ATC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other co-accused on Tuesday skipped appearance before the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in cases pertaining to vandalizing in the judicial complex.

ATC Judge Abul Hassnat Zulkernain, hearing the case, instructed all the accused to ensure their attendance on the next date of the hearing so that the trial could proceed.

Imran Khan's lawyer adopted the stance that they came to know about the case just one day before and prayed the judge to grant some time for an appearance.

The court again served notices to the former prime minister and others and instructed them to ensure their attendance on the next dates.

The court adjourned the hearing in a case registered by Ramna Police Station till July 13, and in the case of Golra Police Station till July 14. Similarly, the hearing in cases registered by Sangjani Police Station and CTD adjourned till July 21, and 14th, respectively.