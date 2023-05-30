UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Skips Hearing In Local Court

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 11:07 PM

Imran Khan skips hearing in local court

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday skipped hearing before a local court of Islamabad in a case pertaining to rioting and vandalizing public property during his party's march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday skipped hearing before a local court of Islamabad in a case pertaining to rioting and vandalizing public property during his party's march.

Civil Judge Ahtisham Alam heard the case against Irran Khan and other accused registered by the Golra Police Station.

Imran Khan's counsel Barrister Gohar Ali requested the grant his client a one-time exemption from appearance as he could not attend the proceedings due to security issues.

The court accepted the request and extended Imran Khan's interim bail till June 13. However, it issued bailable arrest warrants of the co-accused due to non-appearance.

