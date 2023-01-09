Imran Khan skips hearing in toshakhana case

A local court on Monday once again summoned PTI's chief Imran Khan in personal capacity after he skipped this day hearing in toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :A local court on Monday once again summoned PTI's chief Imran Khan in personal capacity after he skipped this day hearing in toshakhana case.

Additional District and Session Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the petition of District Election Commissioner Islamabad seeking criminal proceeding against Imran Khan for hiding the information of toshakhana gifts from institution. PTI's chief Imran Khan could not appear before the court despite the summon notices. Imran Khan's counsel Ali Bukhari Advocate and Barrister Ali Gohar appeared before the court, submitted request seeking exemption from appearance for former prime minister.

They said that they would submit power of attorney before the next date of hearing. The lawyer said that Imran Khan could not appear this time due to injuries.

He said that they had submitted exemption from appearance requests in three courts.

The court said that the application for exemption was filed by those lawyers who were still not the counsel of the accused.

The request was not moved by Imran Khan, it added.

ECP's lawyer Saad Hassan argued that the bail of Imran Khan could not be accepted until he appeared in person.

He prayed the court to issue arrest warrants against the accused if he did not appear this day.

The court said at least the lawyers should have filed power of attorney or medical reports of Imran Khan.

The lawyer said that barrister Ali Zafar could not appear before the court due to engagements in Lahore High Court.

The court said that if the power of attorney was submitted today then it could share the copies of the case on same day with lawyers.

Ali Bukhari Advocate prayed the court to fix this case in any date of February.

After this, the court once again served notices to Imran Khan and adjourned hearing till January 31.