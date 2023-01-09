UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Skips Hearing In Toshakhana Case

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2023 | 07:06 PM

Imran Khan skips hearing in toshakhana case

A local court on Monday once again summoned PTI's chief Imran Khan in personal capacity after he skipped this day hearing in toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :A local court on Monday once again summoned PTI's chief Imran Khan in personal capacity after he skipped this day hearing in toshakhana case.

Additional District and Session Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the petition of District Election Commissioner Islamabad seeking criminal proceeding against Imran Khan for hiding the information of toshakhana gifts from institution. PTI's chief Imran Khan could not appear before the court despite the summon notices. Imran Khan's counsel Ali Bukhari Advocate and Barrister Ali Gohar appeared before the court, submitted request seeking exemption from appearance for former prime minister.

They said that they would submit power of attorney before the next date of hearing. The lawyer said that Imran Khan could not appear this time due to injuries.

He said that they had submitted exemption from appearance requests in three courts.

The court said that the application for exemption was filed by those lawyers who were still not the counsel of the accused.

The request was not moved by Imran Khan, it added.

ECP's lawyer Saad Hassan argued that the bail of Imran Khan could not be accepted until he appeared in person.

He prayed the court to issue arrest warrants against the accused if he did not appear this day.

The court said at least the lawyers should have filed power of attorney or medical reports of Imran Khan.

The lawyer said that barrister Ali Zafar could not appear before the court due to engagements in Lahore High Court.

The court said that if the power of attorney was submitted today then it could share the copies of the case on same day with lawyers.

Ali Bukhari Advocate prayed the court to fix this case in any date of February.

After this, the court once again served notices to Imran Khan and adjourned hearing till January 31.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Lahore High Court Lawyers Same Ali Zafar January February Criminals From Share Court

Recent Stories

Pope Francis receives 2023 Zayed Award For Human F ..

Pope Francis receives 2023 Zayed Award For Human Fraternity judging committee

25 minutes ago
 Census training sessions held in Islamabad Capital ..

Census training sessions held in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT)

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner for effective implementation of price ..

Commissioner for effective implementation of price control mechanism

8 minutes ago
 Dutch Foreign Minister Says Instigators of Riots i ..

Dutch Foreign Minister Says Instigators of Riots in Brazil Must Be Brought to Ju ..

8 minutes ago
 An-2 Plane With 12 People on Board Made Hard Landi ..

An-2 Plane With 12 People on Board Made Hard Landing in Russia's North - Aviatio ..

8 minutes ago
 Sweden to Nearly Double Annual Number of Military ..

Sweden to Nearly Double Annual Number of Military Conscripts - Reports

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.